Expected to launch Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on November 30, Suggested Specs

The Redmi Note 11T 5G launch event in India is scheduled to take place on November 30. The new Redmi Note phone is rumored to be the popular version of the Redmi Note 11 that launched in China last month. . Along with the launch date, some specifications of the Redmi Note 11T 5G have also been announced online ahead of the official announcement. The smartphone will be available in three configurations and will offer up to 128 GB of onboard storage. Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch date (tentative) 91Mobiles in collaboration with consultant Ishan Agarwal has announced the India launch date of Redmi Note 11T 5G. The smartphone […]



