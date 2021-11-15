Why upcoming Winter Session of Parliament is likely to be stormy

The last Monsoon Session of Parliament was the worst session since 2019 in terms of productivity affected due to disruptions. The forthcoming winter session of Parliament, likely to be held between November 29 and December 23, is not likely to be any better if present political circumstances were to be evaluated. The ongoing farmers’ protest for the past 11 months and the Pegasus spyware controversy forced the opposition to create pandemonium in both the houses of Parliament in the Monsoon Session.