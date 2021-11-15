India considering opening Kartarpur Corridor: Sources
Published
The corridor provides rare visa-free travel from India to Pakistan and vice versa for pilgrims to pray at Holy Gurudwara Darbar Sahib.Full Article
Published
The corridor provides rare visa-free travel from India to Pakistan and vice versa for pilgrims to pray at Holy Gurudwara Darbar Sahib.Full Article
A delegation of BJP leaders met PM Narendra Modi to request the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor, the passage that allows visa..
Sidhu credited ‘Baba Ji’ for the opening of the corridor between India and Pakistan while referring to himself as Baba Ji’s..