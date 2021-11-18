“India has transformed”: a few hours before Paytm’s share listing, Vijay founder Shekhar Sharma shared a message Paytm has opened its initial public subscription offering in three days, during which it has been registered 1.89 times. Vijay founder Shekhar Sharma is getting rid of his $53.94 million stake in Paytm through an IPO, along with lead investor Ant Financial. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared an inspirational post on Twitter on Thursday and thanked those who believe in the digital payments company. Sharma’s tweet came hours before Paytm’s stock market debut. “Dude, I can feel for our cricket team! Lots of messages, wishes and well wishes. We want to bring […]



“India has changed”: hours before Paytm stock listing, Vijay founder Shekhar Sharma shares a message