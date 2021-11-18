Not ideal for ceremonies, President Putin will hold intimate talks with Prime Minister Modi at the latter’s residence in Lok Kalyan Marg, followed by dinner during the Russian leader’s brief visit. to India due to the tense conditions prevailing in Moscow. Joining hands to tackle new challenges affecting strategic stability at regional and global levels, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Russian President Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one bilateral meeting followed by dinner at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) on December 6. As in his previous visit to Delhi on October 5, 2018, President Putin will focus on in-depth discussions with Prime Minister Modi on Afghanistan, The Pacific, […]



Prime Minister Modi welcomes President Putin to meet face-to-face on December 6