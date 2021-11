Twenty-eight pilgrims went to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan, on Thursday, the first day of the reopening of the corridor after a gap of over 20 months, ahead of the birth anniversary of first Sikh master, Guru Nanak Dev, on November 19. The pilgrims could cross over as they registered themselves before the corridor was shut due to the pandemic.