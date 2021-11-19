PM Modi announces repeal of 3 farm laws: Why timing is important

In a major announcement on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation at 9am, said the Centre would repeal the three farm laws which were being protested by a section of the farmers for almost a year now. Modi said, "Today I have come to tell you and the whole nation that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. We will complete the constitutional process of repealing the three farm laws in the Parliament session commencing at the month-end. "