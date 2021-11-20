After Centre announces to repeal farm laws, farmers narrate difficulties they face during protest

Following the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, the farmers on the Ghazipur border have welcomed the decision and narrated the difficulties they faced during the protest. Speaking to ANI, a farmer, Chaudhary Raj Singh, aged 99, said he was involved in the protest at the Ghazipur border since the very first day. He only went home for the last rites of his grandson, however, returned to the site of the protest immediately.