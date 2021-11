In a big relief to travellers from India, Canada will recognise Bharat Biotech's Covaxin from November 30. It has expanded its list of WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccines that will be accepted for travel to and within Canada from the moth-end by adding Sinopharm (also referred to as Covilo), Sinovac (also referred to as Coronavac) and the made-in-India Covaxin.