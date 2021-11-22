From being an actor known for acing the rom-com genre, Kartik Aaryan has come a long way. His portrayal of Arjun Pathak in the recently released Dhamaka shows him in a different light as an actor and brings out a shade of his talent that we’ve never seen before. On his birthday today, Kartik talks about becoming wiser as an actor with every passing day. He calls himself a ‘fan-made actor’ and says that the appreciation from viewers for Dhamaka has boosted his confidence to take up more challenging roles in the future. Excerpts from the chat… Your latest film Dhamaka is being touted as your career’s best performance so far. What is the feedback […]



Exclusive! Interview with Kartik Aaryan: My dream is to become the best actor in this industry.