Mansukh Mandaviya to review progress of Covid-19 vaccination campaign today

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting on Monday with Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry to discuss the progress of Covid-19 vaccination in these states. "Will chair a review meeting today with the States of Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and UT of Puducherry. Our discussion will centre around the progress of Covid-19 vaccination in these regions and the roadmap to further scale up our fight against the pandemic," he said in a tweet.