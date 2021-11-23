Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal targets Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, calls him ‘fake Kejriwal’
Published
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal had a field day on Monday trying to woo the same vote bank of auto drivers in Ludhiana even as latter termed the former as “naqli Kejriwal”. The AAP leader also accused the Punjab CM of imitating him while Channi announced waiving off the pending challans of auto operators and a new registration system for them.Full Article