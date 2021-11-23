On November 22, Priyanka Chopra Jonas removed “Chopra Jonas” from her Twitter and Instagram profile. On photo-sharing platforms and microblogging sites, her profile is now Priyanka. Priyanka Chopra Jonas left the internet engulfed in excitement by just removing “Chopra Jonas” from her own Twitter and her Instagram name. Social media users soon started speculating that Priyanka and Nick Jonas would divorce three years after they got married. However, a friend of Priyanka confirmed to IndiaToday.in that such a message was fake. PRYANKANIK DON’T PREPARE FOR DIVORCE. Priyanka Chopra Jonas removed “Chopra Jonas” from her Instagram and her Twitter profile on her November 22nd. Now only Priyanka is listed in her […]



Priyanka Chopra kicks Jonas out of a name, not a life.