Uniforms were replaced by shirts, trousers and traditional hats. However, waiters must wear a saffron mask and gloves. THE INDIAN RAILWAYS changed the uniforms of its passengers on the Ramayan Express on Monday after Hindus opposed the saffron dress. Hindus in Ujjain called the saffron uniform an insult to Hindus and threatened to block trains in Delhi if they did not change trains on December 12. The IRCTC, which operates trains, said in a statement that “this is to inform that the attire of service personnel has been completely changed to professional service personnel.” We apologize for the inconvenience. ” The uniform will be replaced with a shirt, trousers and […]



Indian Railways Changes Saffron Uniforms for Ramayan Express Employees