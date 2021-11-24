‘Delhi chalo’: All set for mega turnout on November 26

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to repeal farm laws in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, the farmer bodies have stuck to Chalo Dilli calls. The farmers are being asked to reach the borders of Delhi in large numbers to observe the completion of a year into protests on November 26 and tractor trolley marches towards Parliament from November 29. The calls are getting instant response as many farmers have started reaching the borders of the national capital and others are into making plans to move.