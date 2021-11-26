President Corbind and Prime Minister Modi Speech on Constitution Day at the National Assembly
President Corbind and Prime Minister Modi Speech on Constitution Day at the National AssemblyIndia’s 71st Constitution Day: Prime Minister Modi will participate in two separate programs in the capital at 11:00 at the Central House of Parliament and at 17:30 at Vigyan Bhawan . On Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind leads the celebration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the Capitol Preface to address high-level participants. President Kovind will address the people and the people will read the full text of the Constitution with him. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), President Corvind will present a digital version of the Constituent Assembly debate at the Central Assembly […]
