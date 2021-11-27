Maharashtra: 26/11-like terror attack can happen yet again, says ex-DGP

Former Maharashtra director general of police and senior security expert D Sivanandan on Friday said a 26/11-like terror attack may happen again as the nature of such attacks had changed. He was speaking at the inauguration of Brahma Research Foundation (BRF), a think tank focusing on public policy and strategic issues impacting India, nationally and internationally “In the 13 years since 26/11 Mumbai attacks, there have been attacks on Indian soil, like the ones in Uri and Pathankot.