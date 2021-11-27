No need to panic over new Covid-19 variant: ICMR

Amid mounting concern over cases of new 'variant of concern' Omicron, the ICMR on Saturday said there is no need to panic and urged people to not delay their second vaccine dose. “The structural changes detected in the virus may not necessarily give rise to a functional change of concern. It may not necessarily be lethal or result in severe form of disease. There is no such data, as of now,” says Samiran Panda, Head of Epidemiology & Communicable Diseases, at ICMR.