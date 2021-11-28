PM Modi to address nation in 83rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today at 11 am
Published
PM Modi will be addressing the nation today at 11 am in the 83rd edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.Full Article
Published
PM Modi will be addressing the nation today at 11 am in the 83rd edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.Full Article
Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 82nd edition of his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’. During his address,..
'Mann ki Baat' is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast generally on the last Sunday of every month.