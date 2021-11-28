China study warns of 'colossal' Covid-19 outbreak if it adopts 'open-up' strategies like US, UK
Warning about a "colossal" Covid-19 outbreak, a new study by the Chinese mathematicians has advised against dropping the country's zero-tolerance policies by lifting travel curbs. China could not afford to lift travel restrictions without more efficient vaccinations or specific treatments, said Peking University mathematicians, in the report published in China CDC Weekly by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.Full Article