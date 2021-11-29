From deals to pacts, expansive India-Russia defence agenda next month
From clinching deals on Kalashnikov assault rifles and very-short range air defence missile systems to a military logistics pact, upgraded combat exercises and joint projects, Russia is looking to challenge US as India’s pre-eminent strategic partner and defence supplier. Ahead of the Modi-Putin summit, coinciding with inaugural dialogue between their foreign and defence ministers, hectic negotiations are underway to put finishing touches on a wide-ranging strategic-defence agenda.Full Article