US company set to offer top package, hire at IIT-Bombay for Rs 1.5 crore

US-based IT firm, Cohesity, and first-time recruiter Glean, are likely to make the coveted US offers on day one of the placement season at IIT Bombay. Cohesity is expected to offer the highest package of Rs 1.46 crore, followed by Glean, that has a package of Rs 1.12 crore on offer. These packages include incentives and stock options. The annual placement season will kick off virtually at all major IITs on December 1. Students are expecting this year’s placements to start on a good note.