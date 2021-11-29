India vows to stand by Africa, says all Covax orders cleared

Expressing support for Africa, which has been rattled by the discovery of Covid-19 variant Omicron, the government on Monday announced it had cleared all orders placed so far by the UN-backed Covax programme for supplies of Covishield vaccines, including to African countries like Malawi, Ethiopia, Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea and Lesotho. The government expressed solidarity in a statement with countries, particularly in Africa, that have so far been affected by Omicron.