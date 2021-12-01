Omicron threat: India decides to postpone resumption of scheduled international flights
Published
Earlier, the government had announced that commercial international flights will resume regular operations from December 15Full Article
Published
Earlier, the government had announced that commercial international flights will resume regular operations from December 15Full Article
India will keep scheduled international passenger flights suspended till January 31 amid Omicron variant threat, announced..
As per the latest statement by DGCA, the resumption of international flights in India is likely to be put on hold due to the..
As per the latest statement by DGCA, the resumption of international flights in India is likely to be put on hold due to the..