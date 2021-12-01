India to delay resumption of international flights amid Omicron scare? DCGA says this
Published
As per the latest statement by DGCA, the resumption of international flights in India is likely to be put on hold due to the Omicron scare.Full Article
Published
As per the latest statement by DGCA, the resumption of international flights in India is likely to be put on hold due to the Omicron scare.Full Article
With Omicron deferring resumption of regular international flights, India is currently working on creating air bubbles with 10 more..