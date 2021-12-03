The poster for the Omicron Variant movie went viral on social media, leading netizens to believe it was a legitimate 1963 movie. 4,444 netizens unearthed a 1963 Italian movie poster. The film, entitled Omicron Variant, caught the attention of many. More than just a movie, the slogan makes everyone talk about it. “The day the earth turned into a graveyard” is written. Last year, in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, netizens discovered the movie ‘Contagian’ (2011), a kind of déjà vu. The film is about an unknown virus fueling a global pandemic and a group of medical professionals spending their time. At the time, I found this movie the […]



`The Omicron Variant’ film poster goes viral on social media, netizens believe it’s legit 1963 film