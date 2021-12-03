`The Omicron Variant’ film poster goes viral on social media, netizens believe it’s legit 1963 film
The poster for the Omicron Variant movie went viral on social media, leading netizens to believe it was a legitimate 1963 movie. 4,444 netizens unearthed a 1963 Italian movie poster. The film, entitled Omicron Variant, caught the attention of many. More than just a movie, the slogan makes everyone talk about it. “The day the earth turned into a graveyard” is written. Last year, in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, netizens discovered the movie ‘Contagian’ (2011), a kind of déjà vu. The film is about an unknown virus fueling a global pandemic and a group of medical professionals spending their time. At the time, I found this movie the […]
