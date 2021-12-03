Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall in these six states amid Cyclone Jawad warning - check list
Published
From Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to West Bengal and Assam, these states will receive heavy rainfall over the next few daysFull Article
Published
From Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to West Bengal and Assam, these states will receive heavy rainfall over the next few daysFull Article
The damage caused because Jawad will not be as bad as that of a cyclone, Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD)..