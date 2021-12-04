China blocks mention of LeT, JeM in Russia meet statement

China is learnt to have prevented a specific mention of Pakistan-based terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) in the Russia-India-China (RIC) joint communique that reiterated the need for an inclusive regime in Afghanistan last week, but India is hoping to make up for it with an unequivocal condemnation of these UNSC-proscribed outfits in the summit and the first ever 2+2 dialogue with Russia on Monday.