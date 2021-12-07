On 'Armed Forces Flag Day', PM Modi urges citizens to contribute towards forces' welfare
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday acknowledged contributions of the Indian armed forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day and urged the countrymen to contribute towards the forces' welfare. "On Armed Forces Flag Day, I would like to acknowledge once again the exemplary contributions of our armed forces. Their perseverance and courage are outstanding. I would also urge you all to contribute towards our forces' welfare," tweeted PM Modi.Full Article