Nagaland killings: Among Oting’s 13 dead, father of two-month-old baby, man married for just 9 days
Published
Thirteen is more than dead statistics for Oting in Nagaland’s Mon district — for a village that lost as many of its sons to a botched Army ambush and subsequent violence on Saturday, the number will remain wrapped in a range of emotions for years to come. It will be remembered by a baby when she grows up as her father was among the dead that day. Or by the wife of a man who got married just nine days before the tragedy.Full Article