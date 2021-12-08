IAF helicopter with CDS Bipin Rawat, wife on board crashes in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor
The chopper crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. Search and rescue operations were launched from nearby bases.Full Article
The IAF confirmed that the Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, has met with accident near Coonoor. However, it..
A helicopter carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat and others crashed near Coonoor in the Nilgris district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday..