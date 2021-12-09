IAF Mi17V5 Helicopter Crash Live Today, CDS Helicopter Crash Bipina Rawata Army Establishment. as well as the country. 4,444 military helicopters crashed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in Tamil Nadu today. India’s first chief of staff was praised from all over the world. On Thursday morning, a group of Indian Air Force experts found and obtained the black box flight record of the Mi17 helicopter. The Black Box holds the key to the last minute of exactly what happened seconds before the helicopter crashed into the Cutteri Hills. The Indian Air Force confirmed his death on Wednesday night as General Rawat was on his way to lecture at […]



Indian Army Helicopter Crash Live Update: For the CDS Rawat helicopter crash, three service probes were ordered, Rajnat Singh said at Lok Sabha.