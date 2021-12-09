Dam safety bill: Calculated risk or a gamble for Tamil Nadu?

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin has dubbed the passage of the bill an authoritarian move by the BJP government at the Centre. The bone of contention is that the soon-to-beset-up National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) will act as a State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO) for Mullaperiyar, Parambikulam, Thunakadavu and Peruvaripallam, owned by Tamil Nadu by virtue of inter-state agreements, but are located in Kerala.