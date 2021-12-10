General Bipin Rawat is cremated today with all military honors.

The funeral service for Defense Chief Bipin Rawat and his wife Madulik Rawat, who killed 13 people in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, is held today at the Bra Square Crematorium in Delhi’s state. Here are 9 points. 1)      Interior Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat at their residence, Kamraj Marg, 3. 00-12:30 ANI News reported. Soldiers can pay tribute from 12:30 to 13:30. 2)      The bodies of General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat are taken to the crematorium at 14:00. There, the General will be given a funeral with full military honours. 3)    […]

