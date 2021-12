Coincidence or not, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly developed Kashi Vishwanath Dham to the people on December 13 — a ‘Somvar’ (Monday) and considered as the favourite day of Lord Shiva. However, it is no coincidence that Hindus worship Lord Shiva on Mondays in the belief that paying obeisance to the presiding deity of Kashi will rid them of all troubles.