As the family and the nation bid a final goodbye to Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan on Saturday, his 12-year-old daughter, Aaradhya, a class VII student, said,"I am committed to follow my father's footsteps. I will become an IAF pilot." The young girl said this minutes after her 7-year-old brother lit their father's pyre at the Tajganj crematorium in Agra.