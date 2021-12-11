Gaganyaan to be launched in 2023, India's first space station by 2030: Jitendra Singh

Clearing the air on the launch year of India's much-delayed maiden human spaceflight mission to space, Union space minister Jitendra Singh said the final crewed Gaganyaan mission will be launched in 2023. He said the Venus mission is planned for launch in 2023, L-1 Aditya solar and Chandrayaan-3 missions due for launch in 2022-23 and the country's first space station is likely to come up by 2030.