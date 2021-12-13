Table on which Simla Agreement was signed is now a major tourist attraction

After defeating Pakistan in 1971, the Army had captured 93,000 soldiers in what was then called East Pakistan. To ensure their release, Pakistan Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had to travel all the way to Shimla to sign an agreement in 1972. It was at the Barnes Court (now Raj Bhavan) that the historic Simla Agreement was signed between Bhutto and the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, on July 3, 1972.