India’s Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe crown after 21 years

Prior to Harnaaz Sandhu, only two Indians had won Miss Universe titles: Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. India’s Harnaaz Sandhu becomes the new Miss Universe 21 years after Lara Dutta won in 2000. Today, I represented India in the 70th Miss Universe 2021 held in Eilat, Israel. The new Miss Universe is…India!!!! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/DTiOKzTHl4 — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021 The 21-year-old Punjabi took the crown, beating Nadia Pereira of Paraguay and Larella Mswane of South Africa. Ms Sandhu was represented by the crown of Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe from Mexico. Prior to model Chandigarh, only two Indians won acting titles in Miss Universe […]



