Covid-19: Masks off, rallies resume as India's active caseload sees dip
Published
The havoc caused by the pandemic waves - especially the second - seems to have a fading effect on people in India now as it has been witnessing a sharp drop in the use of protective face masks. Although government data on Monday showed India reported its lowest tally of active Covid-19 cases in 18 months, amid Omicron scare and rising cases of the variant from different states, not adhering to Covid norms is worrying.Full Article