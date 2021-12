Chandigarh, The Congress on Monday constituted an election committee under the chairmanship of Punjab party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for next year's Assembly polls. The party also approved a proposal for the appointment of the president and working presidents to 28 district Congress committees in Punjab. The state has 23 districts, of which Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar and Bathinda have more than one committee.