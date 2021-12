At least three terrorists attacked a Jammu and Kashmir police bus ferrying men of the 9th Battalion to Zewan police camp on Monday evening, killing two policemen and injuring 14, a police spokesman said. The attack took place in Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk area. "Credible sources revealed that the attack was carried by Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of the JeM," IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said.