India successfully testfires nuclear capable strategic Agni Prime missile
Published
In a significant development, India successfully testfired the nuclear-capable strategic Agni Prime missile off the coast of Odisha with the capability to hit targets between 1,000 to 2,000 kms on Saturday. "A lot of new features have been added to the nuclear-capable strategic missile Agni Prime during this test. The missile test met all its mission objectives with a high level of accuracy," officials said.Full Article