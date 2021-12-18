Size of Indian defence, aerospace sector to reach Rs 5 lakh crore by 2047: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday emphasized that with the current reforms undertaken by the Centre, the size of the Indian defence and aerospace sector is likely to reach Rs 5 lakh crore by 2047 from the current 85,000 crore. Singh added that the private sector plays a huge role in achieving this goal. To promote domestic companies under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the government is working to expand the Positive Indigenization List of 208 items to 1,000 items, he said.