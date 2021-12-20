Monkeys involved in killing of over 200 dogs captured in Maharashtra's Beed
Published
A resident of Lavool village claimed that at least 200 puppies had lost their lives after they were "taken away" by the two simians.Full Article
Published
A resident of Lavool village claimed that at least 200 puppies had lost their lives after they were "taken away" by the two simians.Full Article
A resident of Lavool village claimed that at least 200 puppies had lost their lives after they were "taken away" by the two..