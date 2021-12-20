Salman Khan Announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 at RRR Event The sequel to S.S.Rajamuri’s father, K.V. It will be written by Vijayendra Prasad.

Salman Khan officially announced the Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 at the RRR Prerelease event in Mumbai on Sunday. The sequel will be written by S.S.’s father. Rajamuli, K.V. Vijayendra Prasad wrote and directed Kabir Khan’s original film. Salman attended the Sunday event to support the next RRR Director, S.S. Rajamuly. The film stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. During the event, Salman Khan talks about how Bajrangi Bhajaan was one of the best films of his career, and his father S.S. Rajamuly. Karan Johar, who hosted the event, asked the actor, “Can this be called the official announcement of the movie?” To this, Salman replied, “Yes, Karan.” […]



