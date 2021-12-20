Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following opposition's ruckus

As the lower house of the Parliament resumed on Monday, the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021' was introduced by the government. Following this, the opposition members started creating a ruckus. "Aadhaar is only meant to be proof of residence. It is not proof of citizenship. If you are in a position asking Aadhaar for voters, all you are getting is a document that reflects residence, not citizenship. You are potentially giving the vote to non-citizens," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told Lok Sabha.