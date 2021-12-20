Gujarat extends night curfew in 8 cities till December 31 amid Omicron scare
Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagarh will remain in night curfew during Christmas and New Year.Full Article
The night curfew will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am in Uttar Pradesh.
The night curfew will continue from 1 am to 5 am in morning till December 31.