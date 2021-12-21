83 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Delivers Best Career Performance As Kapil Dev In Kabir Khan’s Movie

Director: Kabir Khan Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree _______________________________________________________________________________ 83 Movie Review: As Ranveer Singh led the group as captain, the actor received massive support from the rest of the cast, who delivered top notch performances. A red seasonal balloon signed by Kapil Dev is in one of the drawers in my bedroom. Although it is a precious thing, I have not seen it for a long time. Last night I watched it with absolute pride. Maybe it’s because watching ’83 […]



