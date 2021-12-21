Harry Potter’s Return to Hogwarts Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe arrives in Diagon Alley, Emma Watson cries and hugs Rupert Grint

Harry Potter Returns to Hogwarts Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint return to Hogwarts with the rest of the cast. Watch the video here. The Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts trailer has been cut by HBO Max, and the cast is taking fans back to the Wizarding World. Daniel Radcliffe, who plays Harry Potter, is seen walking down the deserted Diagon Alley. He reunites with Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) at Hogwarts. Many other members can also be seen in the trailer. The Great Hall of Hogwarts served as the setting for the actors’ meeting. Small conversations take place in common rooms and classrooms. […]



